BOSTON (CBS) — Foxborough native Sean Lowrie is back home this Memorial Day, ready take part in the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship Weekend at Gillette Stadium.

Getting the chance to play on the same field as the New England Patriots for a lacrosse title was sweet enough for Lowrie. But there was a surprise waiting for the Duke Blue Devil when he entered the locker room at Gillette on Friday — a customized Patriots jersey with Lowrie’s name and number, signed by team owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

“That was awesome,” said Lowrie. “Walking into the locker room and seeing my own Patriots jersey with the number nine and my name on it and signed by Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick was incredible. It’s really cool to think about how much I idolize all of the Patriots and how cool it is to play here at Gillette Stadium. I have a couple of jerseys for the Patriots, but none are quite that special.”

lowrie jersey 2 Belichick, Kraft Leave Local Lacrosse Player A Signed Patriots Jersey At Gillette

Foxborough’s Sean Lowrie with his special Patriots jersey signed by Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft. (Photo courtesy Gillette Stadium/Eric J. Adler)

Lowrie, now a junior midfielder for Duke, always enjoyed lacrosse growing up, and even served as a ball boy for the NCAA Lacrosse Championship at Gillette in 2008. He always dreamed of playing for a lacrosse title in his hometown, and this weekend, he has an opportunity to live out that dream.

“It means everything to be playing for a national championship,” he said. “It’s what I’ve dreamed about doing ever since I started playing lacrosse. I’m just lucky to be here playing my favorite sport, but obviously getting to do this in Foxborough is just incredible. Playing anywhere in the Final Four is going to be special, but playing in Foxborough makes it a little more special to me.”

lowrie jersey 1 Belichick, Kraft Leave Local Lacrosse Player A Signed Patriots Jersey At Gillette

A special Patriots jersey signed by Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft that was left for Duke lacrosse player and Foxborough native Sean Lowrie. (Photo courtesy Gillette Stadium/Eric J. Adler)

Lowrie and the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils will take on Maryland, the NCAA defending champs, in Saturday’s semifinal game. Yale and Albany will play in the other semifinal, with the Division I National Championship set for Monday afternoon.

 

 

