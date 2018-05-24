  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    View All Programs
By David Robichaud
Filed Under:David Robichaud, Interstate 93, Local TV, Wilmington, Wilmington Police

BOSTON (CBS) – A Lowell father who just became a father for the fourth time was receiving congratulations Thursday – and handing out “thank you’s” as well.

Samuel Beyene’s daughter Lydya was born yesterday. But Lydya didn’t join the world in a hospital as planned. She arrived in the passenger seat of Beyene’s car.

Beyene’s wife, Rachel Estifanos, went into labor on the way to Winchester Hospital. Beyene was forced to pull over on Interstate 93 South in Wilmington and call 911.

wilmingtonpolice Wilmington Officers Reunited With Family After Delivering Baby On I 93

Rachel Estifanos, her daughter Lydya and the Wilmington Police officers who helped deliver the baby. (Image Credit: Wilmington Police)

Wilmington Police dispatcher Jill Regan talked Beyene through the process and officer Matt Stavro arrived on scene to complete the delivery. Lydya and Rachel are both healthy and doing fine.

wilmingtonpolice2 Wilmington Officers Reunited With Family After Delivering Baby On I 93

Wilmington Police dispatcher Jill Regan and Officer Matt Stavro are reunited with Samuel Beyene and his newborn daughter. (Image Credit: Wilmington Police)

Stavro and Regan arrived at the hospital on Thursday. They brought a teddy bear for the baby and posed for pictures in the maternity ward.

“I would like to say thank you, to you,” said Samuel. “The dispatcher was a wonderful person. She told me what to do, what do look for.”

Regan, who helped deliver a baby for the first time, said: “To hear the first cry ever being in the world was awesome.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s