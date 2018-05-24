PLAINVILLE (CBS/AP) — A member of the cleaning crew at a Massachusetts casino has been charged with trying to poison two co-workers she didn’t want to work with by pouring cleaning fluid into their sodas.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, 23-year-old Alexandria Martel pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of attempted poisoning.

Police arrested the Attleboro woman Tuesday morning at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, shortly after co-workers reported that their sodas had been tampered with while left unattended.

A 39-year-old man spit out his drink out after noticing a chemical taste. A 35-year-old woman said her drink tasted bad.

Police say Martel told them she didn’t like her co-workers and wanted to make then nauseous.

A lawyer who represented Martel at arraignment declined to comment.

Martel was held on $500 cash bail with the condition that she stay away from the casino and have no contact with the victim. She is due back in court for a pretrial conference on June 22.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)