BROCKTON (CBS) — Two people riding a motorcycle were rushed to the hospital on Thursday night after their motorcycle collided with an SUV in Brockton.

Police taped off the scene of the crash near Pleasant Street and North Main Street after 9 p.m.

Motorcycle and small suv collided in #Brockton. Two on motorcycle taken to hospital. Driver of small suv ok. No condition on two on bike. State police are here. #wbz pic.twitter.com/8SUaPzqdyy — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceWBZ) May 25, 2018

The driver of the SUV involved is okay and was seen being picked up by friends after she talked with police.

No word on the condition of the two people on the motorcycle.