CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police are investigating a rape that reportedly happened during a fraternity party at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

An alert was sent out to the MIT community Wednesday night about the incident, which the victim told police happened on May 19 during a party at Theta Delta Chi on Memorial Drive.

The victim and suspect talked during the party, but did not know each other before that night. They went back to the suspect’s bedroom in the fraternity house.

MIT Police said the victim made it clear to the suspect that she did not want to have sex with the man.

“Despite this, the perpetrator had non-consensual sexual intercourse with the victim/survivor,” police said.

The woman left the bedroom immediately after. Police do not currently have a description of the suspect.