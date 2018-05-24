Desi Linden Enjoying Life As A Boston Marathon ChampionIt's been a busy month for 2018 Boston Marathon winner Desi Linden.

No Celtics Players Named To All-NBA TeamsThe NBA released their All-NBA Teams on Thursday, and Celtics fans probably won't be too pleased with the voting.

Capitals, Ovechkin Finally Heading To The Stanley Cup FinalAfter years of frustration – largely at the hands of Pittsburgh Penguins – the Capitals have answered three consecutive challenges and made it to the holy land of the Stanley Cup Final.

Jaylen Brown Once Called J.J. Redick The B-Word And Promptly Apologized Jaylen Brown is not afraid to speak his mind. He's also not afraid to apologize when doing so offends the other party, apparently.

The Kingdom, Ring Of Honor Champs, Tells An Epic Wrestling StoryRing of Honor champions, The Kingdom, recall the night TK O’Ryan broke his leg and what happened after.