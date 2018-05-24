MILFORD (CBS) — Milford parents are shocked that a fourth-grade teacher in town is accused of exposing himself to a teenager in the Bellingham Walmart.
Forty-year-old Jared Anzelone teaches at Woodland Elementary School. He was allegedly touching himself in front of a 17-year-old Walmart employee in an adjacent bathroom stall on Monday.
“We spend a lot of time working with the teachers and he seemed like an upstanding guy,” said parent Alisha Brunetti.
Grandparent Thomas Blandford was concerned. “I heard about this gentleman this morning and I was already contemplating keeping my grandson home,” he said.
Anzelone is on paid leave from the school and pleaded not guilty to several charges in court on Tuesday.
Bellingham Police said the public helped them identify Anzelone as the suspect. “We had video from the store. We put it our Bellingham Police site and our phone started ringing off the hook,” said Police Lt. Kevin Ramieri.
Walmart released a statement Wednesday saying, “The safety and well-being of our customers and associates is always a top priority. We are appalled at the allegations that have been reported. We will continue to work with local authorities and must refer any other questions to them.”
Milford School Superintendent Kevin McIntyre also said safety was his main concern.
“It’s scary to know what’s teaching your kids,” said grandparent Irene Moran. “You want your kids to be safe when they go to school and not have to worry about anything happening to them in there.”
