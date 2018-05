BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA is investigating what caused sparks to fly from a Green Line train Wednesday night.

Jared Raymond captured the sparks in a cell phone video as the train rolled through Cleveland Circle.

The MBTA said the train was out of service at the time and no passengers were on board. No damage was done to the trolley or the overhead wire.

No delays in service resulted from the incident. The MBTA is investigating what caused the sparks.