BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston-bound JetBlue flight was forced to turn around after the plane struck a bird after takeoff Thursday morning.

Flight 2216, an Embraer E190, took off from Buffalo International Airport around 6 a.m. The bird was hit a short time later, and the captain made a safe return to Runway 23 in Buffalo.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.

jessmurszewski Boston Bound JetBlue Flight Forced To Turn Around After Bird Strike

Crews inspect a JetBlue engine after it hit a bird shortly after take off. (Image Credit: Jess Murszewski)

In a statement, JetBlue said the captain decided not to continue to Boston’s Logan Airport as scheduled “out of an abundance of caution.” All customers will be accommodated on other flights as a result.

The aircraft will be inspected by maintenance crews.

Jess Murszewski was on the flight. She said after a normal takeoff, there was a lot of engine noise that was “really prominent, a little disconcerting.”

“Nobody was scared, we were all just kind of in shock. We didn’t really know what happened. We didn’t see the bird hit the engine, didn’t see any feathers or anything,” said Murszewski.

