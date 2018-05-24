  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
By Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBS) – Could eating fish help you and your partner conceive? A new study funded by the National Institutes of Health finds that eating more seafood may improve a couple’s chances of getting pregnant.

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health studied more than 500 couples who were trying to get pregnant.

They found that 92-percent of the couples who ate seafood more than twice a week got pregnant within a year compared to only 79-percent of couples who ate seafood less frequently.

It is not clear whether the seafood itself improves fertility or whether couples who eat more fish tend to be healthier, in general, but the study supports the advice that people eat at least two servings of fish a week as part of a healthy diet.

