SHARON (CBS) – Sharon’s electrical inspector still remembers his first day on the job.

“April 24th, 1969”, Jim Delaney recalled to WBZ-TV Thursday.

Forty-nine years later Delaney still clocks in at the Public Works Department – at the same time, following his same routine, all with a small cup of coffee in-hand.

“Every day, on the dot, he’s in by 7:15” explained April Forsman, one of Delaney’s coworkers in the DPW for the last 15 years.

For decades, Delaney’s found his reputation around town often precedes him.

“People think ‘he’s 97!’, they’re going to try to pull this over on him” said Forsman. “Never.”

To Delaney, his work is more than just a job.

“It’s part of my life” he said. “It’s been like a second home to me.”

Which is what makes Friday, May 25 so tough for him.

“I decided I’m going to stay until my 97th birthday” he told WBZ. “Tomorrow is my 97th, and I’ll be officially retired. Now I’ve got to find something to keep myself busy.”

Before retiring, Delaney did some reflecting upon the moments that have mattered most over the course of his career. He says his crowning achievement has nothing to do with his first day on the job, or his last.

It was the day he learned how his legacy would live on – when one of his great grandsons was named after him.

For his final day on the job Friday, Delaney said he’ll walk in, say goodbye and walk back out.