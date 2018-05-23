  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Bill Shields
NAUSET (CBS) – Today was a spectacular day on Cape Cod…Nauset beach was sparkling in the late-spring sun, but the effects of this year’s bout of nor’easters are still being remedied by locals.

“The Nauset beach that people remember, is not going to be the Nauset beach for the season,” says Nate Sears, the Harbormaster. Their plan going forward is to “build a dune the length of a parking lot.”

liams5 Winter Storms Cause Lasting Damage to Cape Cod Beaches

Liam’s on Nauset Beach being demolished (Photo credit Orleans PD)

Even Liam’s Clam Shack, which had survived 28 East Coast Winters, fell victim to this year’s storms. Its owner says Liam’s demise should serve as a warning, “its from global warming…It’s like the canary in the coal mine. Pretty soon, there will be more erosion. Truro will be an island,” said John Ohman. The March nor’easters destroyed the venerable eatery, which has since been replaced by new picnic tables.

These picnic tables are a part of the town of Orleans’ effort to restore the beach. The town has spent thousands of dollars rebuilding dunes, planting grass and anchoring picnic tables in an effort to secure the integrity of Nauset beach. But how long will the new dunes hold up?

