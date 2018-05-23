  • WBZ TVOn Air

By David Robichaud
Filed Under:Abington, atm robbery, David Robichaud

ABINGTON (CBS) – “They said they were going to take all my money and stab me inside the ATM.” That’s part of the terrifying story a 22-year-old Abington man told us after being held up at knifepoint in a Weymouth ATM last Wednesday night.

The victim told us one thief held a knife to his throat; the other pressed a knife to his back. They made him empty his bank account and got away. Before they left, the victim says one of the robbers convinced the other robber not to kill him.

weymouthatm1 Man Says Robbers Held Knife To His Throat At Weymouth ATM

Surveillance image of the two men suspected of robbing a man at an ATM in Weymouth. (WBZ-TV)

The victim also remembers one of the muggers calling the other “cousin.” The victim’s iPhone was pinged by police and later recovered in a trash barrel outside a Cumberland Farms in Weymouth.

Police are asking the public for help and posted surveillance photos from the ATM.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    May 23, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    ARMED THUGS NEED NO LTC THEIR WEAPON…..THE STATE FILLED WITH THUGS TO KILL THE UNARMED……POINT A KNIFE AT PERSONS THROAT……INSTANT JUSTICE ….UNLIKE BOST PD COMM……ARMED THUG , CRIME IN PROGRESS INSTANT JUSTICE SHOOT TO KILL THE MASS POLS WITH DUMB LTC UNLAWFUL LAWS INVITE TERROR THUGS TO MASS UNLIKE NH MAINE……NO LTC “WHAT TO ROB AND KILL” THE WORDS OUT …SAFER TO KILL ROB IN MASS……

    Reply Report comment

