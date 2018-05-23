  • WBZ TVOn Air

UXBRIDGE (CBS) – Bird watchers in Uxbridge could be in for a rare sight. A peacock is on the loose.

A resident reported the peacock missing from Douglas Street, south of Route 16. It isn’t just nearby neighbors who are asked to be on the lookout for the bird.

uxbridgepolicepeacock Police Search For Missing Peacock In Uxbridge

A peacock who is missing from Uxbridge. (Image Credit: Uxbridge Police)

Uxbridge Police said years ago, a peacock escaped from Southwich Zoo. It was then spotted in various locations around town, far from where it escaped.

Anyone who sees the peacock is asked to call Uxbridge Police so its owners can pick it up.

