BOSTON (CBS) — Sorry, President Trump. But the term “Spygate” — or, if you’d prefer, “SPYGATE” — is already taken. The team didn’t ask for it, and nobody in New England likes it, but history states that “Spygate” belongs to a specific incident in the history of the Patriots.

That’s relevant on Wednesday, because President Donald Trump sent off a tweetstorm about the FBI allegedly surveilling his campaign during his run-up to the presidency. And in the midst of that tweetstorm, he used the dreaded “S” word that Patriots fans hate to hear.

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Quickly, “Spygate” became a trending topic. And, Twitter being Twitter, the responses were pretty much what you’d expect.

Some how this is gonna end with the Patriots losing a draft pick and getting fined, I can already tell. Smh https://t.co/gwNUM5H3RY — '03 Kliff Kingsbury (@fearthe_beard11) May 23, 2018

Cease & desist, Don. Somebody already used “Spygate.” The term didn’t make any sense then, but ya can’t just call your new drink idea COKE. https://t.co/AfxL23wZD6 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) May 23, 2018

The President alleges Spygate is happening again. As such, Roger Goodell is taking more picks away from the Patriots on general principle. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 23, 2018

Report: President courting Marshall Faulk to join his cabinet… https://t.co/SFAgl7H9Zo — Stēve Salee-bot (@SteveSaleeba) May 23, 2018

Finally Trump has done something I support, taken the term #spygate and made it about something other than the @Patriots! — Angie (@HBICAngie) May 23, 2018

Tom Brady looking at #Spygate trending on Twitter after he realizes it has nothing to do with the Patriots pic.twitter.com/i13WabZs90 — Will Federman (@wfederman) May 23, 2018

I can't wait for the chapter in my child's history book about the day @realDonaldTrump rebranded SpyGate out of loyalty for his close friends Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. — Large William (@big_bill78) May 23, 2018

As background: “Spygate,” as it came to be known, arose when New York Jets head coach and former Patriots assistant coach Eric Mangini ordered Patriots staffers to be removed from the field area after they had been filming Jets coaches signaling plays on the field. Such filming was only allowable from specific locations in the stadium, not from the field itself. The removal led to an NFL investigation, during which the Patriots built the foundation for the first-ever 16-0 regular season in NFL history. Bill Belichick was eventually fined for the practice, and the team was fined and penalized a first-round draft pick.

Later, prior to the Patriots’ appearance in Super Bowl XLII against the Giants, a Boston Herald reporter claimed that the Patriots filmed the St. Louis Rams’ walkthrough prior to Super Bowl XXXVI in February 2002. The Herald later retracted that story and said the information was false. Nevertheless, the contents of that report have largely come to define “Spygate” for football fans around the country — and major sports networks.

Or, in the case of some people, the entirety of the story gets mish-mashed together to the point where you conclude that the Patriots filmed Eagles practices and also … filmed a random Jets practice?

The only "spygate" I'll acknowledge is the time the Patriots filmed the Jets practice in 2007 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 23, 2018

Such is the lasting legacy of Spygate, all of which was swirled up on Wednesday morning by a single tweet from the President of the United States of America.

As Trump’s history shows, he has been a longtime friend and supporter of both Robert Kraft and Belichick.

After 5 SB victories since 2002, it was my honor to give Bob Kraft, Coach Belichick, and the players their first tour of the WH Residence. pic.twitter.com/axmdkTmNtF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

He used to be a huge supporter of Tom Brady, too, but that relationship seems to have cooled since Brady skipped the Patriots’ White House visit — a visit which led to Trump not mentioning the game’s MVP even once by name.

And the latest chapter of the Trump-Belichick-Kraft-Brady story involves the beloved/hated term of “Spygate.” Let’s all hope nothing involving air pressure happens near the president in the coming days. With Brady and Rob Gronkowski already skipping OTAs, a rehash of Spygate and DeflateGate in the same week might be too much for New England to take.