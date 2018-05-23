GLOUCESTER (CBS) — A message in a bottle cast off the coast of Massachusetts nearly two decades ago has been found in Canada.

The message was tossed into the water in Gloucester in 2000. It washed up on the beach in Nova Scotia recently where it was found by 11-year-old Dallas Goreham.

His mom helped him track down the now 80-year-old woman behind the note in Buffalo, New York. Dallas said he emailed her to say he found the plastic bottle with the message inside and was very excited.

“We’ve been talking to her daughter as well and we have many things in common actually so it’s pretty neat,” mom Tara Goreham said.