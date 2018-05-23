  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beth Germano, Foxboro, Local TV, The Learning Experience

FOXBORO (CBS) – A Taunton man is under arrest and charged with placing a recording device inside the bathroom of a Massachusetts daycare.

Darin McNeil, 48, was arrested on Friday and arraigned Monday. He’s charged with unlawful wiretap, possession of a device for wiretap, and attempt to commit a crime to wit secret sexual surveillance.

An employee at Learning Experience on Main Street in Foxboro found a suspicious item in an adult bathroom around 2 p.m. After McNeil was arrested, police found three other pen-like recording devices.

darinmcneil Man Charged With Placing Pen Like Recording Device In Daycare Bathroom

Darin McNeil. (Image Credit: Foxboro Police)

McNeil was working at the facility as a visiting contractor. Police said it appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe there is “any ongoing threat to this facility or the children they care for.”

Because the incident took place at a daycare, police contacted the Department of Children and Families.

McNeil was arraigned in Wrentham District Court. He was released on $2,500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from children, Learning Experience staff, and all of the daycare’s locations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s