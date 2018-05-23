FOXBORO (CBS) – A Taunton man is under arrest and charged with placing a recording device inside the bathroom of a Massachusetts daycare.

Darin McNeil, 48, was arrested on Friday and arraigned Monday. He’s charged with unlawful wiretap, possession of a device for wiretap, and attempt to commit a crime to wit secret sexual surveillance.

An employee at Learning Experience on Main Street in Foxboro found a suspicious item in an adult bathroom around 2 p.m. After McNeil was arrested, police found three other pen-like recording devices.

McNeil was working at the facility as a visiting contractor. Police said it appears to have been an isolated incident and there is no reason to believe there is “any ongoing threat to this facility or the children they care for.”

Because the incident took place at a daycare, police contacted the Department of Children and Families.

McNeil was arraigned in Wrentham District Court. He was released on $2,500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from children, Learning Experience staff, and all of the daycare’s locations.