BOSTON (CBS) – The FDA is sending warning letters to four dietary supplement makers that are marketing tablets and capsules claiming to be a substitute for sunscreen.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the united states and there’s a direct link between skin cancer and exposure to UV light.

The FDA says some companies are misleading consumers by claiming that taking a daily supplement will offer protection against sun damage.

The Agency says there is no credible science to back up their claims and these companies are giving people a false sense of security.