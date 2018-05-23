BOSTON (CBS) – We’re celebrating 70 years of broadcast history at WBZ and today, we look back – and forward – at a Channel 4 legacy, Wednesday’s Child.

Jack Williams created Wednesday’s Child back in 1981 to find homes for hard to adopt children. Jack comes out of retirement to introduce us to a young man he helped find his forever family.

“Hi everybody. I’m on a hay ride with Jack and my name is Devin,” said Devin back in 2008 when Jack first profiled him on Wednesday’s Child.

Devin was only 10 and had been in foster care half of his young life. For some reason Devin wasn’t adopted then.

But Jack didn’t give up, profiling him again in 2013. After 10 years in foster care, and 18 different homes, it worked.

“I was adopted in 2014 by my two fathers. I have six siblings,” he told Jack during their recent reunion. Those siblings are all adopted, as well.

“We were able to see who he was and that made the connection,” said Joe, one of Devin’s adoptive fathers. “The thing he said for many, many years after he was adopted was, the person I wish I could really thank is Jack.”

Devin finally got that chance.

“I would like to thank you for helping me out to find my forever family,” he told Jack.

“We’ll both start crying,” Jack replied.

To learn more about adoption, visit the Massachusetts Adoption Resource exchange website.