  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMSurvivor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heroin, Local TV

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Officials say more than 30,000 bags of raw heroin have been seized in Massachusetts and four men have been arrested for drug trafficking.

The Hampden District attorney’s office says officials learned a large shipment coming to the area.

Massachusetts State Police witnessed a drug transaction at a self-storage facility in Chicopee and stopped four people on Interstate 391 Tuesday.

Forty-one-year-old Fidel Gil, of Connecticut, and 23-year-old Paola Mercedes Reyes-Desantos were arrested on heroin trafficking charges.

heroin bags Police Seize More Than 30,000 Heroin Bags In Western Mass.

Heroin seized by police in western Mass. (Photo credit: Hampden District Attorney)

Twenty-two -year-old Christian Rivera, of Springfield, and 22-year-old Anthony Guadalupe were detained on several drug possession and trafficking charges.

The hometowns of the other two suspects have not been released.

Attorneys for the four suspects could not be immediately identified.

They will be arraigned Wednesday in Springfield District Court.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    May 23, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    OUTSTANDING YOU SAVED SO MANY LIVES……BIG THANKS…..OUTSTANDING!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s