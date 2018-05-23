BOSTON (CBS) — Finally, Al Horford is getting some recognition for his work on the defensive end of the court.

For the first time in his 11-year career, Horford earned a spot on the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team. The league made the announcement on Wednesday.

Here are the two NBA All-Defensive Teams, as voted on by media members.

NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM

Center — Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Forward/Center — Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Guard — Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Guard — Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans

Forward — Robert Covington, Philadelphia 76ers NBA ALL-DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM

Center — Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Forward — Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Forward/Center — Al Horford, Boston Celtics

Guard — Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

Guard/Forward — Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

Horford earned his fifth career All-Star nod this season, during which he averaged 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.08 blocked shots per game. He was a central figure in a Celtics team that ranked first in defensive rating at 101.5 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Horford is the first Celtics player to earn All-Defensive honors since Avery Bradley made the first team in 2015-16, and he’s the first Celtics forward to earn the honors since Kevin Garnett in 2011-12.