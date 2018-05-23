BOSTON (CBS) – A moving tribute to those from Massachusetts who made the ultimate sacrifice will come together on the Boston Common Wednesday.

Volunteers are set to place more than 37,000 flags on the Common starting at 1 p.m. Each flag honors a fallen hero from Massachusetts who died in wars from the American Revolution to present day.

On Thursday morning, local leaders will read the names of the fallen during a 10:30 a.m. ceremony on the Common.

Over 700 volunteers will help plant the flags, and more will keep watch over the display through Memorial Day.