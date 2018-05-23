  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Common, Boston Common flags, Local TV, Memorial Day

BOSTON (CBS) – A moving tribute to those from Massachusetts who made the ultimate sacrifice will come together on the Boston Common Wednesday.

Volunteers are set to place more than 37,000 flags on the Common starting at 1 p.m. Each flag honors a fallen hero from Massachusetts who died in wars from the American Revolution to present day.

flags boston common

The Memorial Day flag display on Boston Common in 2017. (Anna Meiler/WBZ-TV)

On Thursday morning, local leaders will read the names of the fallen during a 10:30 a.m. ceremony on the Common.

Over 700 volunteers will help plant the flags, and more will keep watch over the display through Memorial Day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s