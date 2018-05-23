BOSTON (CBS) – Aaron Hernandez’s former fiancée Shayanna Jenkins announced on social media that she is pregnant.

Jenkins made the announcement on Instagram, saying she is “expecting another miracle.”

“We are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin,” Jenkins wrote. “I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home.”

Jenkins and Hernandez had a daughter together. The couple was engaged at the time Hernandez was found dead inside his prison cell last year.

During Hernandez’s trial for the murder of Odin Lloyd, Jenkins faced a perjury charge after prosecutors alleged she lied dozens of times to a grand jury. The charge was eventually dropped.