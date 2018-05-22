QUINCY (CBS) – “No commercial vehicles going through the neighborhood. I’ve never heard of anything like that before,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Tuesday morning, Mayor Walsh gave his reaction to a new ordinance passed Monday night by the Quincy City Council. Members voted unanimously to ban commercial vehicles on the roads leading to Moon Island and the Long Island Bridge.

“This portion of the road on Dorchester Street, up to Moon Island. Yes, there will be restrictions except for the local residents that have been named in the ordinance,” confirmed William Harris, who serves as a Quincy City Councilor for Ward Six.

Quincy’s ban is the latest move in a long feud over the future of the Long Island Bridge.

Mayor Walsh has been vocal about his plans to rebuild the structure. Harris strongly opposes the decision.

“Our streets were not made for this type of volume of traffic that we are talking about,” argues Harris.

Mayor Walsh plans to once again utilize the Long Island area that used to house a rehabilitation center and overnight homeless shelter.

The Mayor says he won’t be impacted by the new restrictions because the city plans to use barges for its construction.

“We’re going to continue to have conversations and reach out to Quincy as we proceed down the road here as far as the new bridge,” said Walsh.

“He’s doing what he thinks is best for the people of Boston,” said Harris. “I’m doing what I think is best for the people of Quincy.”