  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Frances Nash, Phillip Nash

CANTERBURY, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man who is a person of interest in the disappearance of his mother is now under arrest in Virginia.

Phillip Nash, 21, is accused of stealing his mother’s car, which was found Monday in Canterbury, New Hampshire, along with a woman’s body.

phillip nash New Hampshire Man Wanted In Moms Disappearance Arrested In Virginia

Phillip Nash. (Photo credit: Londonderry Police)

An autopsy will be done to determine if the body is Nash’s mother, 51-year-old Frances Nash.  She was reported missing last weekend from Chichester, New Hampshire.

missing woman New Hampshire Man Wanted In Moms Disappearance Arrested In Virginia

Frances Nash. (Photo credit: NH Attorney General’s Office)

Phillip Nash was arrested on Interstate 95 in Emporia, Virginia Monday night. Virginia State Police said he was driving a stolen pickup truck. He’s also charged with a probation violation and is said to be “a person of interest in a homicide.”

Nash spent the night at the Southside Regional Jail.  He’s being held without bond while he waits for extradition to New Hampshire.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s