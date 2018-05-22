CANTERBURY, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man who is a person of interest in the disappearance of his mother is now under arrest in Virginia.

Phillip Nash, 21, is accused of stealing his mother’s car, which was found Monday in Canterbury, New Hampshire, along with a woman’s body.

An autopsy will be done to determine if the body is Nash’s mother, 51-year-old Frances Nash. She was reported missing last weekend from Chichester, New Hampshire.

Phillip Nash was arrested on Interstate 95 in Emporia, Virginia Monday night. Virginia State Police said he was driving a stolen pickup truck. He’s also charged with a probation violation and is said to be “a person of interest in a homicide.”

Nash spent the night at the Southside Regional Jail. He’s being held without bond while he waits for extradition to New Hampshire.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.