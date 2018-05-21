BOSTON (CBS) — Monday marks the beginnings of organized team activities at Gillette Stadium, but Tom Brady will not be there.

The Patriots quarterback will not be on the field with his teammates as OTAs kick off, according to the Athletics’ Jeff Howe. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brady was “unlikely” to attend, though he could call an audible surprise everyone by showing up.

Tom Brady will not attend OTAs today, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) May 21, 2018

Was asked on @gmfb if #Patriots QB Tom Brady will show up for OTAs. No firm word. But my sense, talking to people close to him, is that Brady is unlikely to be there today. Perhaps he will surprise everyone and show. But a better question: Will he be there for mandatory minicamp? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2018

OTAs are voluntary, but Brady has made it a point to be present for the third phase of offseason workouts throughout his career, so the absence is certainly notable. Brady already opted not to participate in the conditioning portions of offseason workouts, which were also voluntary, as he opts to spend more time with family this offseason.

It’s also unclear if tight end Rob Gronkowski will be in attendance on Monday. Like Brady, Gronkowski skipped out on the earlier offseason workouts at Gillette, but the tight end has been putting in work at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center. Rapoport reported Monday that Gronkowski’s contract is still an issue.

At this point, it’s not clear if #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will show for OTAs, as his contract is still an issue. But one source said the expectation is that Tom Brady and Gronk will be there for minicamp in June when it’s mandatory. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2018

The start of OTAs is the first time that most of the team will be together since falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, so it’s definitely interesting that Brady and Gronnkowski aren’t there, especially given their attendance throughout their careers. This is when there is some actual football on the field, with 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills taking place, and newcomers begin to get a feel for the system.

New England’s mandatory minicamp begins on June 5, so chance are both players will be on the field with their Patriots teammates in the next few weeks.