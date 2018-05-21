BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that will work to legalize gambling on sports in the United States. While the timing and the exact implications of the ruling are yet to be fully known, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has issued a statement on behalf of his league.

In the statement, Goodell stressed a commitment to preventing legalized gambling from influencing any games, and requested standards from the U.S. government in terms of policy and protections.

Here is Goodell’s statement, in full: