BOSTON (AP) — Legislation that would allow firearms to be taken from people who show unstable or potentially dangerous behavior is moving forward at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the so-called red flag bill on Monday by a 24-2 vote.

The measure is scheduled for debate by the full House on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, family members could petition a court for an extreme risk protection order if they believe a legal gun owner poses a risk to themselves or others. If the order is granted, the individual could not possess or buy firearms for one year.

Similar red flag bills have been considered in several other states following recent mass shootings including the one that claimed 17 lives at a Florida high school in February.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)