BOSTON (CBS) — At least the Celtics put up a much better fight in Monday night’s Game 4 in Cleveland. But Boston’s postseason road woes continued and they now find themselves even with the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers built an early lead and never let it go en route to a 111-100 win. While the Celtics clawed their way back on a handful of occasions in the second half, getting to within seven points in the fourth quarter, they could never get closer and now head back to Boston with the series tied 2-2.

The Celtics are now 1-6 on the road this postseason.

LeBron James took advantage of every opportunity to get Terry Rozier in a switch and that led to bad things for Boston, as James finished with 44 points, five rebounds and three assists. It’s his sixth 40+ point game of this postseason.

The Cavaliers also got 13 points each from George Hill and Tristan Thompson and 14 points off the bench from Kyle Korver.

After trailing by as many as 19 in the second quarter, the Celtics cut Cleveland’s lead to eight in the third. But the Cavaliers finished the quarter on a 9-4 run and held a 13-point edge heading to the fourth. Boston got within seven early in the fourth quarter thanks to an 8-0 run, with five of those points coming from Jaylen Brown, to cut Cleveland’s lead to 96-89 with just under seven minutes to go. But Kevin Love tipped in a J.R. Smith missed three after a pair of offensive rebounds and James finished with an easy driving layup following a Brown missed three, pushing Cleveland’s lead back up to 11 with six minutes to play.

James turned the ball over under the Cleveland basket a few minutes later, but made amends by swiping an errant Marcus Morris pass and putting it for an easy two, putting the Cavs up 104-93 with 3:31 to play. James hit a dagger three for Cleveland with 1:36 to go, putting the Cavaliers ahead 109-95.

While they battled back this time around (unlike Saturday night’s blowout loss), the C’s simply dug themselves into too deep of a hole early in the game. They trailed by as many as 19 in the second quarter before cutting it to nine on a corner three by Brown with just over three minutes in the frame, but some careless play let the Cavaliers build the lead back to 15. They went into the locker room with a 68-53 advantage, with those 68 points tied for the most Boston has given up a half all season — regular or postseason.

Brown finished with 25 points for Boston but found himself in an early funk, having a pair of short jumpers rejected by Korver. Those were two of the 13 shots that Boston missed in the paint in the first half.

The Celtics missed three dunks in the first quarter and were outscored in the opening frame for the sixth time on the road this postseason. Boston shot just 7-for-26 in the first quarter and the Cavaliers had a 34-18 lead after the opening 12 minutes thanks to 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting by James. LeBron even caught a touchdown pass from Kevin Love over a pair of Boston defenders that got the Cleveland crowd going:

The series now heads back to Boston, where the Celtics have been undefeated this postseason.