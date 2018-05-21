BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez has delivered everything the Red Sox could have asked from him through the first 47 games of the year, and the slugger’s performance has now earned him a nice accolade.

Martinez was named AL Player of the Week on Monday, after an impressive week at the plate for the Red Sox. In seven games, Martinez went 9-for-26 (.346), with five of those nine hits leaving the ballpark. In addition to the five home runs, Martinez also hit a pair of doubles, good for a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.414 OPS.

Martinez also drove in eight runs and crossed the plate seven times in the seven games.

It’s the seventh time Martinez has earned Player of the Week honors, but his first as a member of the Red Sox.

Give it up for your AL Player of the Week, @JDMartinez14! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/IN3vvdFgFO — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2018

Martinez raised his home run total to 15 on the season, tying him with teammate Mookie Betts for the overall lead in MLB.

On the season, Martinez is batting .343 with 15 home runs, 41 RBIs, and a 1.077 OPS.