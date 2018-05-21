PAWTUCKET, RI (CBS Local) – Anyone that’s ever played with Play-Doh knows its iconic smell. The children’s art and crafts favorite is so famous that Play-Doh’s parent company is trademarking the nostalgic scent of the moldable toy.

Hasbro made the announcement on May 18, in a statement which described the modeling compound’s smell as “the combination of a sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough.”

“The scent of PLAY-DOH compound has always been synonymous with childhood and fun,” Jonathan Berkowitz Play-Doh’s senior vice president of marketing added.

The iconic scent of Play-Doh is now an officially registered trademark.

Play-Doh has been in production since 1956 and has reportedly kept to the same basic mixture of water, salt, and flour for over 60 years. Hasbro said they want children to enjoy the same iconic smell their grandparents did when they opened a container of the colorful dough as kids.

“By officially trademarking the iconic scent, we are able to protect an invaluable point of connection between the brand and fans for years to come,” Berkowitz explained.

According to Play-Doh’s website, over 950 million pounds of dough have been played with since the scented icon went into production in 1956.