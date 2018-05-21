BOSTON (CBS) — According to STAT, more physicians are recording their medical conversations during office visits so that patients can review the notes at home.

More patients are asking doctors to record their conversations on their smartphones and more doctors are agreeing, saying it can help with compliance.

Patients are often nervous or distracted when they’re seeing a doctor and can easily forget details of what was said, but they’re more likely to follow their doctor’s advice if they can hear it again at home.

Some institutions are formally offering this service to patients while large corporations like Amazon and Google are researching ways to use artificial intelligence to make the process easier.

There are concerns about patient privacy and cybersecurity that needs to be worked out, but it sounds like a practice that will continue to grow in popularity.