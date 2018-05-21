  • WBZ TVOn Air

CHELMSFORD (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is in custody after two churches in Chelmsford were broken into over the weekend.

Police say the two churches were the Saints Vartanantz Armenian Church at 180 Old Westford Road and the Trinity Lutheran Church at 170 Old Westford Road.

Items taken from the churches were found in the 20-year-old’s home, according to police.

He will be charged with two counts of breaking and entering, one in the daytime and one at night.

No further information is available at this time.

