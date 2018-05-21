BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens is having fun playing some mind games during the Eastern Conference finals.

There was some speculation that the Celtics head coach may change up his starting lineup for Monday night’s Game 4 against the Cavaliers, possibly inserting Aron Baynes to give Boston a little more size against Cleveland.

But Stevens is not overreacting to Boston’s worst loss of the playoffs, going with the same lineup for Game 4: Terry Rozier, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

That came after Stevens had some fun with his decision prior to the game. When he met briefly with reporters ahead of Monday night’s game, he was asked about a potential lineup change.

“We’ll just announce it when we have to announce it,” Stevens said in a very Bill Belichickian manner. “By the NBA rules, we’ll have our starting lineup at 20 minutes [before tip] when I give it to the officials,” Stevens said.

“We will start five people, I promise,” he said, drawing some laughter from reporters.

The Celtics own a 2-1 series lead heading into Monday night’s Game 4 in Cleveland.