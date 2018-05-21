Filed Under:Auburn, Local TV, Officer Ronald Tarentino

AUBURN (CBS) — Fallen Police Officer Ronald Tarentino was honored with a special dedication Monday, almost exactly two years after he was killed in the line of duty.

Swanson Bridge over I-290 in Auburn and a section of Route 9 in Leicester will now be known as the Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. Memorial Bridge and Highway, respectively.

Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. Memorial Bridge

Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. Memorial Bridge (WBZ-TV)

A ceremony for the announcement took place at the Auburn Public Library at 10 a.m.

“Thank you to Senator Michael Moore and his staff for making this dedication possible,” Auburn Police wrote on Facebook last week.

Tarentino was shot in the back by Jorge Zambrano during a traffic stop on May 22, 2018. Zambrano was later killed in a shootout with state police.

