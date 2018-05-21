  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Alexander Ciccolo, Local TV

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Boston police captain’s son who is accused of plotting a terrorist attack on a college campus to support the Islamic State group is expected to plead guilty.

A plea hearing for Alexander Ciccolo will be held in federal court in Springfield Monday. It was not immediately clear what he might plead guilty to.

napanee pic Boston Police Captains Son To Plead Guilty In Terrorism Case

Alexander Ciccolo (Photo from Napanee Beaver)

Prosecutors and Ciccolo’s attorney declined to comment last week.

Ciccolo was arrested in July 2015 after receiving guns from a federal informant. Prosecutors say he planned to detonate homemade bombs similar to the pressure cooker bombs used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.

Ciccolo’s father is Boston Police Capt. Robert Ciccolo. Ciccolo’s mother has said her son “would not hurt a fly.” Ciccolo was scheduled to go on trial next month.

