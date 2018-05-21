  • WBZ TVOn Air

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a patient stole a city-owned ambulance from outside a Rhode Island hospital and took it on a 40-mile joyride before being stopped in Connecticut.

Police say Providence Rescue 6 was taken from outside Rhode Island Hospital in Providence at about 6 a.m. Monday.

ambulance Ambulance Stolen By Patient For 40 Mile Joyride Down I 95, Police Say

The ambulance was pulled over on I-95 in North Stonington, Connecticut, Monday morning. (WPRI-TV)

The suspect was pulled over on Interstate 95 in North Stonington, Connecticut.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare tells WPRO-AM the ambulances are sometimes left running so the electronics and computer equipment inside continues working. He says the patient who took the vehicle was not the one who had been transported in it.

The alleged thief’s name was not immediately made public and no other information was immediately available.

