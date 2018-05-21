BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots acquired veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn to help with the pass rush in 2018. But early in his tenure with the Patriots, the 29-year-old is being slowed by a minor injury.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Clayborn “tweaked his quad” during the Patriots’ offseason workouts. Though the long-term prognosis is positive, Clayborn “had his workload scaled back” and will likely have limited availability this week during phase three of the offseason workouts, according to Reiss.

Clayborn, who will turn 30 in July prior to the start of training camp, set a career high with 9.5 sacks last season for the Falcons. Six of those 9.5 sacks came in a single game against Dallas.

The Patriots signed Clayborn to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $12.5 million. He’s guaranteed $5.5 million.

As Reiss noted, Clayborn has missed time due to injuries over the years. He tore his knee in 2012, tore his biceps in 2014, tore his knee in 2016, tore his other biceps in 2016. He missed 28 out of a possible 48 games played from 2012-14, but he’s since played in 45 of 48 possible regular-season games.