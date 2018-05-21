BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Two people have been arrested in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood following the shooting of a man in the face.

Police say the shooting happened at 4:25 p.m.

Two men have been arrested after they crashed a moped and fled on foot. The suspects, who remain unidentified, have been charged with assault and battery with intent to murder.

“They were on the moped when it took place,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said. “It looks like the individual on the back was the shooter.”

The adult male victim, who was shot in the face, has been taken to an area hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

As the suspects fled, responding officers got quick, accurate information from witnesses enabling police to spot the getaway scooter and make two speedy arrests.

“A lot of great police work, a great response and obviously we thank the public, it’s through their description and their ID that we got these two individuals and we’re able to make a case,” Evans said.

Police believe the suspects and victim knew each other.

