YARMOUTH (CBS) — Fallen Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was honored in a special way during the Annual YPD Run For A Reason Blue 5K Race on Sunday.

The Plymouth 65th Recruit Officers Class ran as a unit and honored Gannon with a cadence.

“Thank you, Sergeant Gannon, for your service” you hear them chant.

Sunday’s race was the 11th year in a row the event has taken place.

“Thank you for your patience as we run this year to honor and remember our Fallen Officer Sergeant Sean M. Gannon and his Family,” police wrote on Facebook as they detailed the traffic restrictions that would take place.

Gannon was murdered with serving a warrant in April.