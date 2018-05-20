WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in West Bridgewater on Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene on West Center Street/Route 106 over Route 24 around 9 p.m.

A 28-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital and then med-flighted to Boston Medical Center. According to police, she had serious head and leg injuries.

No word yet on the identity of the victim or the driver and whether any charges will be filed.