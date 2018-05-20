  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMKingdom Connection
    01:30 AMThe James Brown Show
    02:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pedestrian Crash, West Bridgewater, woman struck

WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car in West Bridgewater on Sunday night.

wbridgewaterpedcrash Woman Hit By Car In West Bridgewater Rushed To The Hospital

Police investigating a crash on Route 106 in West Bridgewater that left one pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Sunday night (WBZ-TV)

Police responded to the scene on West Center Street/Route 106 over Route 24 around 9 p.m.

A 28-year-old woman was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital and then med-flighted to Boston Medical Center. According to police, she had serious head and leg injuries.

No word yet on the identity of the victim or the driver and whether any charges will be filed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s