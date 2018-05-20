  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — The CapeFlyer is returning for another summer.

Keolis, the MBTA’s commuter rail operator, says the train will operate round-trip service between South Station and Hyannis on weekends through Labor Day. The CapeFlyer makes stops in Braintree, Brockton, Middleboro, Wareham and Buzzards Bay.

The first trip of the season is scheduled for Friday.

The train will also run this year on July 3 to 4.

Tickets are $40 and can be bought through the mTicket app or at commuter rail stations in Boston. Children under 11 ride free if they’re with an adult.

Keolis is also offering for the first time a $15 round-trip ticket for same-day travel on Sundays.

The CapeFlyer is touted as an alternative to battling summer traffic to and from Cape Cod.

