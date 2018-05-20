ROCHESTER (CBS) – One person died following a fire Sunday morning in Rochester.

Flames broke out on Walnut Plain Road around 9 a.m. It took about two hours for firefighters to gain control, said the Rochester Fire Department.

One man was rescued from the home and rushed to Tobey Hospital, but did not survive.

A woman who was in the house but managed to escape from the fire was also taken to Tobey Hospital where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A family dog was found dead.

Marion, Mattapoisett, Middleboro, Freetown, Acushnet, the Dept. of Fire Service State Rehab Unit, and Wareham crews all responded to the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.