Filed Under:Local TV, MSPCA, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) – A variety of furry friends who are looking for new homes visited the Pet Parade this week from the MSPCA.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are two kittens who need to go home to their own little palace. It’s hard to know their personalities because they are so young, but Harry and Meghan seem playful and love chasing toys.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are up for adoption. (WBZ-TV)

Ingrid is a 4-month-old pit bull mix puppy. Her owner lost their home and had to move to where pets aren’t allowed.

Ingrid is a 4-month old puppy. (WBZ-TV)

The energetic puppy would be a good fit at a quiet home. She does well with cats and other dogs.

An MSPCA ferret looking for a new home. (WBZ-TV)

Ferrets are a perfect starter pet, and Bebo and Angel could be ideal for your family. They are playful, inquisitive, and love to spend time either inside or outside their cage.

For more information on pets up for adoption, visit the MSPCA website.

