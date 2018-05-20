MILTON (CBS) – Police are hoping a home surveillance camera will help identify a man who broke into a Milton home earlier this month.

Video of the incident was released on Sunday. The break-in happened May 7 on Brook Road in East Milton.

After knocking several times, the suspect enters the home through a rear sliding door. At some point while in the home, the man realizes there are cameras and covers his face as he leaves.

The suspect was last seen walking through backyards on Brook Road to Centre Street. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Milton Police.