Filed Under:Local TV, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding

BOSTON (CBS) – Well-wishers soaked in the historic royal wedding early Saturday morning at watch parties in Boston.

Americans around the country gathered at hotels, bars, and other locations to celebrate the nuptials of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

watchparty Boston Celebrates Royal Wedding With Watch Parties

A royal wedding watch party at Fairmont Copley. (Image Credit: Lisa Gresci/WBZ-TV)

In Boston, watch parties were held at the Fairmount Copley and Langham Hotel among other locations.

Guests at the sold out party dressed up for the occasion. They were also able to enjoy a royal wedding breakfast with items such as tea, scones, lemon curd and of course wedding cake.

The festivities at the Langham also included a royal wedding photo booth.

