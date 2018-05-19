  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Barstool Sports, Johnny Manziel, Local TV, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – Johnny Manziel is headed back to the football field – just not in the NFL.

The college standout and former Cleveland Browns draft pick announced on Saturday that he will be signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.

“Big day for me. I’m no longer unemployed. Getting back to what I want to do, and I’m happy about it,” Manziel said in a post on social media.

The second part of Manziel’s announcement was that he will be partnering with Barstool Sports for a podcast called “Comeback SZN.”

There had been some Johnny Manziel speculation in New England this offseason. The team met with the quarterback when he threw at a pair of college pro days.

But instead, Manziel will head north of the border. He won’t be eligible to sign with an NFL team until his 2-year CFL contract is up.

