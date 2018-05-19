BOSTON (CBS) – Johnny Manziel is headed back to the football field – just not in the NFL.
The college standout and former Cleveland Browns draft pick announced on Saturday that he will be signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.
“Big day for me. I’m no longer unemployed. Getting back to what I want to do, and I’m happy about it,” Manziel said in a post on social media.
The second part of Manziel’s announcement was that he will be partnering with Barstool Sports for a podcast called “Comeback SZN.”
There had been some Johnny Manziel speculation in New England this offseason. The team met with the quarterback when he threw at a pair of college pro days.
But instead, Manziel will head north of the border. He won’t be eligible to sign with an NFL team until his 2-year CFL contract is up.