BOSTON (CBS) – Johnny Manziel is headed back to the football field – just not in the NFL.

The college standout and former Cleveland Browns draft pick announced on Saturday that he will be signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL.

“Big day for me. I’m no longer unemployed. Getting back to what I want to do, and I’m happy about it,” Manziel said in a post on social media.

Breaking: @JManziel2 Signs with Barstool and the CFL. SUBSCRIBE to Comeback Szn to get the details and follow his journey https://t.co/8vHWNK2ZGE pic.twitter.com/chPOWZDXkp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 19, 2018

The second part of Manziel’s announcement was that he will be partnering with Barstool Sports for a podcast called “Comeback SZN.”

There had been some Johnny Manziel speculation in New England this offseason. The team met with the quarterback when he threw at a pair of college pro days.

But instead, Manziel will head north of the border. He won’t be eligible to sign with an NFL team until his 2-year CFL contract is up.