BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston firefighter died Friday, just one week after he was arrested and charged with raping a child over a period of years.

Samuel Perez Rosado was arrested May 11. He was arraigned Monday and ordered held on $50,000 bail.

perez Boston Firefighter Charged With Child Rape Dies

Samuel Perez Rosado (Image credit Scott Eisen/Boston Globe)

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a Suffolk County Jail officer discovered Perez in distress during his rounds. The firefighter was rushed to an area hospital.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office confirmed that Perez died on Friday. His death is being investigated as a “non-homicide.”

