ASHBURNHAM (CBS) – A man who is a substitute custodian at an Ashburnham school has been charged with raping an 18-year-old employee.

James McGrath, 64, was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old, four counts of assault and battery, and two counts of rape.

After receiving the woman’s complaint, police found probable cause to seek a warrant for McGrath’s arrest.

Superintendent of Schools Gary Mazzola said in a statement McGrath was removed from further employment as soon as the district learned of the allegations.

The recent allegations against this substitute custodian are both disturbing and unacceptable. While he was never a regular employee, he was immediately removed from any further employment with the regional school district as soon as we learned of the allegations against him. The event in question also occurred when students and staff were not present in the school building. During his work history as a substitute custodian for the District, there were never any reports of any possible wrong-doing. We are hopeful for the victim and her family in her healing and recovery from this tragic event.

McGrath was arraigned Thursday in Winchendon District Court.