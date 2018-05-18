GARDNER (CBS) – An eight-year-old boy is grieving the death of his puppy.

Five-month-old Brownie and the boys’ grandmother were hit by a van. The two were walking on the sidewalk when the van went over the curb.

“I put my hands up and I said ‘stop’ and he just kept coming so I dived out of the way,” Gayle Green said.

The dog died instantly. The two had just dropped the boy off at school. His grandmother had to walk back to the school to break the news.

The driver, Steven Hall, was cited for a marked lane violation. “He came over to me when I was sitting on the ground he said over and over again, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry,’” Green said.

Hall, who has a lengthy driving record, spoke to WBZ off camera, saying as a pet owner himself, he was devastated.

Green is also feeling guilt over what happened earlier this week. “I’ve been struggling a lot of with feeling like I let him down,” Green said. “The last thing I would ever do in my life is to hurt any of my grandchildren.”

Gardner’s Police Chief tells WBZ he doesn’t believe he will face more charges. Hall has offered to pay the family for a new dog.