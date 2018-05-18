BOSTON (CBS) – The dog that waited almost a year in a Boston shelter to get a new home has been returned.

“Brandy” was adopted just before Thanksgiving from the MSPCA but the 4-year-old Lab-Pitbull mix is back up for adoption.

The MSPCA says her new owners had a change in the pet policy at their apartment complex, so they needed to give her back.

Brandy’s original stay at the shelter made headlines last fall, because it was one of the longest in MSPCA’s history, clocking in at 361 days.

The MSPCA is understanding of the circumstances that sometimes cause people to return the dogs they have adopted and are committed to finding Brandy a new home. They’re hopeful, having seen how well she did in her last home.

Rescuers say Brandy is the ultimate “nap dog” and would do well in a family with teenagers.

Interested adopters can email adoption@mspca.org for more information about her or can come visit her at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain location during open hours.